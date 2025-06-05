Smiling Tree's Green Legacy: Celebrating World Environment Day with Innovative Plantations

In a bid to promote environmental conservation, Smiling Tree, spearheaded by environmentalist Dr. Mukesh Kwatra, orchestrated noteworthy plantation drives on World Environment Day 2025. The initiative, known for its commitment to sustainability, teamed up with Haritima, Garden Committee, NSS, and IIC at Hansraj College, Delhi, to launch a Vertical Garden Awareness Drive. By transforming the college walls with lush greenery, the project aims to popularize vertical gardening as an efficient and sustainable approach to urban green space expansion.

Another major plantation event by Smiling Tree took place at Maurice Nagar Police Station, University of Delhi. This effort honors law enforcement and promotes eco-friendly practices within institutional setups. Reflecting on the 13-year journey of Smiling Tree, Dr. Kwatra recalls the initiative's humble beginnings, sparked by his son Nirbhay's 'Go Green Walk' in 2012, which has since evolved into a widespread environmental movement.

Having planted over a million trees in the Delhi-NCR region, Smiling Tree's collaborations span schools, colleges, corporates, and NGOs. Beyond tree planting, the organization emphasizes nurturing saplings, encouraging volunteers to adopt and care for them. Innovative activities, like creating vertical gardens with recycled materials, turning waste into resourceful installations, and hosting events like eco-craft workshops, underline the organization's creative take on sustainability.

