Nalco Stays on Course: Smelter Expansion Capex Advances

State-owned National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) confirms its Rs 30,000 crore capital expenditure plan for smelter expansion is progressing on schedule, despite media reports suggesting delays. The company is updating its project plans, discussing technology partnerships, and evaluating power requirements as part of the expansion strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

State-owned National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) has confirmed that its ambitious Rs 30,000 crore capital expenditure plan aimed at expanding its smelter capacity with captive power support remains on track, dismissing any claims of delay.

The company is actively updating its detailed project report on the brownfield smelter expansion, ensuring incorporation of the latest business needs. There is ongoing dialogue with technology partners, including Rio Tinto Aluminium Ltd (RTAL), keeping the project on schedule.

Nalco, with a reported twofold increase in net profit for the March quarter of 2025, continues to explore the possibility of a joint venture for power requirements, aligning with its strategic growth objectives. The Centre still maintains a majority stake in the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

