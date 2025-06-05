Nalco Stays on Course: Smelter Expansion Capex Advances

State-owned National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) has confirmed that its ambitious Rs 30,000 crore capital expenditure plan aimed at expanding its smelter capacity with captive power support remains on track, dismissing any claims of delay.

The company is actively updating its detailed project report on the brownfield smelter expansion, ensuring incorporation of the latest business needs. There is ongoing dialogue with technology partners, including Rio Tinto Aluminium Ltd (RTAL), keeping the project on schedule.

Nalco, with a reported twofold increase in net profit for the March quarter of 2025, continues to explore the possibility of a joint venture for power requirements, aligning with its strategic growth objectives. The Centre still maintains a majority stake in the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)