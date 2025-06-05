India Revs Up Rafale Production: Dassault Aviation and Tata Join Forces
Dassault Aviation partners with Tata Advanced Systems for Rafale fuselage production in India, enhancing aerospace capabilities. The Hyderabad facility, a milestone in India's aerospace journey, is poised to strengthen global supply chains and mark India's growing role in defense manufacturing. First fuselages expected by 2027-28.
- Country:
- India
French aerospace giant Dassault Aviation has forged a strategic alliance with Tata Advanced Systems to produce the fuselage of Rafale fighter jets in India, marking a pivotal advancement in the nation's aerospace manufacturing landscape. The collaboration is expected to bolster global supply chains and enhance India's defense manufacturing prowess.
The joint venture will see the establishment of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, where Tata Advanced Systems will oversee the production of key structural components of the Rafale, including the lateral shells of the rear fuselage and the central section. This breakthrough marks the first instance of Rafale fuselage production moving outside France, enabling the delivery of up to two fuselages monthly starting in 2027-28.
Top executives from Dassault and Tata heralded the partnership as a transformative leap in India's aerospace capabilities, aligned with the nation's 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives. Amid increased government investments in defense and aerospace, the agreement underscores India's ambition to emerge as a central figure in the global aerospace supply chain.
