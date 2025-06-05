Left Menu

ECB's Rate Cut Rescue Amid Trump's Trade Tensions

The European Central Bank is set to cut interest rates amid concerns over lower inflation and Donald Trump's trade war, which threatens modest economic growth. President Christine Lagarde will address questions about future outlooks. Amid tariff threats, low inflation gives the ECB room to maneuver rates.

The European Central Bank is poised to reduce interest rates this Thursday, reacting to lower inflation and worries about US President Donald Trump's trade actions potentially stunting Europe's already modest growth. This expected monetary policy adjustment aims to reduce borrowing costs for both consumers and businesses, thus promoting economic activity.

Market analysts anticipate another cut, raising questions about the extent of ECB's rate reduction as uncertainties surrounding US trade policies loom. Following Trump's imposition of a 20% tariff on European Union goods, and threats to increase it to 50%, reactions await at ECB President Christine Lagarde's post-decision press conference.

The specter of escalating tariffs compounds fears among economists that growth will substantially underperform. The EU's executive commission has downgraded growth expectations, acknowledging that negotiations might not lower tariffs sufficiently. Meanwhile, easing energy prices have contributed to bringing eurozone inflation to 1.9%, enhancing ECB's flexibility to significantly lower rates.

