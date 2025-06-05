Saatvik Solar's 4.00 GW Facility Boosts India's Renewable Future
Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited has commenced construction on a groundbreaking 4.00 GW solar PV module facility in Odisha. This ambitious project underscores the company's commitment to expanding India's solar industry while bolstering its own production capacity to meet rising global demand.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark move for India's renewable energy sector, Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited has initiated the construction of a 4.00 GW solar PV module manufacturing facility in Odisha. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on June 5, 2025, setting the stage for substantial advancements in solar energy production.
This strategic development, managed by Saatvik Green Energy Limited's subsidiary SSIPL, is expected to fortify the company's presence in both domestic and international markets. CEO Prashant Mathur emphasized the importance of capacity expansion and innovative services, highlighting their mission to lead in solar energy production and EPC solutions.
Located at Gopalpur Industrial Park, the facility is part of a broader expansion strategy involving a 4.80 GW integrated cell manufacturing site and an additional 1.00 GW module capacity in Ambala. With these initiatives, Saatvik aims to significantly elevate its production capabilities and align with India's renewable energy goals through the Make-in-India mission.
ALSO READ
Indian national pleads guilty in U.S immigration fraud case involving fake robberies
Op Sindoor triumph of every mother, daughter and sister of India: Om Birla
India Anchors Global Maritime Security with Strategic Shift
NHPC Sees Profit Surge Amidst Natural Calamities and Strategic Expansions
India Revitalizes Gas-Based Power Amid Rising Demand