Saatvik Solar's 4.00 GW Facility Boosts India's Renewable Future

In a landmark move for India's renewable energy sector, Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited has initiated the construction of a 4.00 GW solar PV module manufacturing facility in Odisha. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on June 5, 2025, setting the stage for substantial advancements in solar energy production.

This strategic development, managed by Saatvik Green Energy Limited's subsidiary SSIPL, is expected to fortify the company's presence in both domestic and international markets. CEO Prashant Mathur emphasized the importance of capacity expansion and innovative services, highlighting their mission to lead in solar energy production and EPC solutions.

Located at Gopalpur Industrial Park, the facility is part of a broader expansion strategy involving a 4.80 GW integrated cell manufacturing site and an additional 1.00 GW module capacity in Ambala. With these initiatives, Saatvik aims to significantly elevate its production capabilities and align with India's renewable energy goals through the Make-in-India mission.