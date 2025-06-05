Sudarshan Venu Takes Helm of TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company has named Mr. Sudarshan Venu the incoming Chairman, effective August 25, 2025. This decision acknowledges his exceptional contributions to the company's sustained growth. Mr. Venu will succeed Sir Ralf Speth, who will step down as Chairman on August 22, 2025, but will continue to lend his expertise as Chief Mentor for the next three years.

Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan thanked Sir Ralf for his exceptional leadership, which facilitated TVS's strategic global expansion and innovation. He expressed confidence in Sudarshan Venu's capability to elevate the company's progress based on a foundation of strong customer-centric values.

Sir Ralf Speth conveyed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead TVS Motor, praising the company's commitment to growth. Meanwhile, Sudarshan Venu expressed his excitement and readiness to drive TVS into its next chapter, building on customer-centric values and capitalizing on emerging opportunities with a future-focused mindset.

(With inputs from agencies.)