ECB Slashes Rates Amid Trade War Concerns

The European Central Bank reduced its benchmark interest rate for the eighth time to aid businesses and consumers amid trade tensions sparked by US tariffs. With inflation lower than the bank's target, there is potential for further rate cuts to support economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:13 IST
The European Central Bank (ECB) has once again reduced its benchmark interest rate, marking the eighth cut as it strives to make borrowing more affordable for businesses and consumers. The adjustment comes against the backdrop of a potential economic slowdown, exacerbated by the ongoing trade war initiated by US President Donald Trump.

Meeting at its Frankfurt headquarters, the ECB's rate-setting council lowered the rates by a quarter-point, responding to analysts' anticipations following Trump's recent tariff escalations. The President's threats to impose a 50% tariff on European goods have increased economic uncertainties.

ECB President Christine Lagarde's forthcoming comments are eagerly awaited for insights into future bank strategies. With current inflation at 1.9%, below the ECB's 2% target, analysts suggest there's room for further rate cuts. The bank had previously raised rates to counter inflation triggered by geopolitical events and the pandemic recovery.

