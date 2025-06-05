Left Menu

Heavenly Desserts Enters India: A Sweet Revolution Begins

Heavenly Desserts, a UK-based premium cafe chain renowned for its artisanal creations, is entering the Indian market through a partnership with Bhatia Group. The brand plans extensive expansion across 20 cities, promising a luxurious and innovative dessert dining experience tailored to Indian palates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:27 IST
From London to Delhi NCR: 50+ Outlets Planned Across 20+ Cities as India Welcomes Global Dessert & Brunch Cafe. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant culinary development, Heavenly Desserts, a famed UK-based premium cafe chain, is set to debut in India through a strategic partnership with the Bhatia Group. Known for its luxurious dessert experiences and artisanal creations, the brand aims to redefine dessert dining in India.

Founded in 2008 by Mohammad Imran and Yousif Aslam, Heavenly Desserts has gained global recognition for its elegant and immersive settings, boasting over 60 locations in the UK and successful expansions in Canada. This foray into the Indian market marks a major milestone in its global expansion strategy.

With plans to invest over Rs150 crore, the Bhatia Group intends to open 50 flagship and franchise outlets across 20 Indian cities, starting with Delhi NCR. Abhijeet Singh Bhatia, Director of Bhatia Group, emphasizes the opportunity to create landmark destinations that blend indulgence with elegance, reshaping dessert dining in India.

