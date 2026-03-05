Controversial Protest: Capitol Drama Unfolds

On Wednesday, a protester identified as Brian C. McGinnis was detained following a dramatic disruption at a Senate office building, leading to injuries requiring medical attention for him and three U.S. Capitol Police officers. McGinnis, who was protesting the U.S. military involvement in Iran, resisted arrest during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

The Capitol Police detailed the confrontation, stating McGinnis aggressively opposed the officers' attempts to remove him, grabbing onto a doorway, and necessitating intervention from Montana Senator Tim Sheehy. Sheehy, a Republican and former Navy SEAL, assisted officers in detaching McGinnis' hand from the door amidst concerns voiced by other protesters.

McGinnis, described on a social media account as a Green Party candidate for the U.S. Senate, faces charges for assaulting an officer and resisting arrest. He expressed in a video his intent to speak against potential warfare decisions by the Senate, aligning his actions with those disillusioned by U.S. governmental decisions.

