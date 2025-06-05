Left Menu

India's USD 20 Billion Maritime Leap: Green Hubs and Global Connectivity

India pledges USD 20 billion to boost its maritime infrastructure, emphasizing multimodal logistics, port connectivity, and green energy initiatives. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced plans for strategic corridors and green hydrogen hubs to strengthen India's global maritime presence at the Nor-Shipping conference in Oslo.

Updated: 05-06-2025 19:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India has embarked on an ambitious USD 20 billion infrastructure development plan, aiming to fortify its multimodal logistics and port connectivity, as announced by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Addressing the Nor-Shipping conference in Oslo, Sonowal emphasized India's robust maritime policies and innovative financing strategies designed to nurture the country's maritime growth. The minister advocated for stronger partnerships in seafarer recruitment and stressed enhanced connectivity via strategic corridors like the India - Middle East - Europe Economic Corridor.

Highlighting India's commitment to a sustainable maritime future, Sonowal introduced plans for three Green Hydrogen Hub Ports, marking a significant shift towards clean energy. This initiative positions India as a pioneer in alternative fuel use within the maritime industry.

