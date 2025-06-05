Fire Sparks Concerns at Churchgate Station

A fire incident at Mumbai's Churchgate railway station on Thursday evening led to anxious moments among commuters during rush hour. The blaze originated from a cake shop within the bustling terminal.

Western Railway officials confirmed that no injuries occurred, and the fire was contained within five minutes using extinguishers. Despite the thick smoke filling the concourse, suburban rail services continued uninterrupted.

The Mumbai fire brigade and police swiftly responded, while efforts to establish the fire's cause and damage extent are ongoing, officials noted. The railway staff vacated parts of the building as a safety precaution.