Left Menu

Colombia Contemplates Fiscal Rule Suspension Amid Financial Strain

Colombia's government is considering suspending its fiscal rule to address financial deterioration. The decision, which might unsettle markets, will be deliberated by the Superior Council for Fiscal Policy. The government is expected to announce revised fiscal targets and plans for returning to compliance soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:16 IST
Colombia Contemplates Fiscal Rule Suspension Amid Financial Strain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to address worsening financial conditions, the Colombian government is weighing the option of temporarily suspending its fiscal rule. This potential move, expected to be discussed at an upcoming Superior Council for Fiscal Policy meeting, could provoke unease in financial markets already wary of President Gustavo Petro's economic strategies.

The fiscal rule, established in 2011, aims to impose policy constraints to avoid the deterioration of public finances. If suspended, the government must set new targets and outline a timeline for resuming compliance, according to a source and local media reports.

Public Credit Director Javier Cuellar has indicated that the government will discuss the fiscal rule more comprehensively following the release of revised fiscal targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025