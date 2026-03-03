Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu and Trump's Strategic Moves Against Iran

In recent developments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the war led by the U.S. and Israel against Iran, which commenced over the weekend, could take some time but is not expected to last for years. This comes amidst escalating tensions following attacks on Tehran that resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and subsequent retaliatory actions by Iran.

While President Donald Trump initially projected a four to five-week timeline for the conflict, he has since left the duration open-ended, justifying the need to prevent Iran's potential development of nuclear weapons and expand the scope of its missile programs. Despite these actions, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll highlighted that only 25% of Americans support the military strikes, reflecting a wary public sentiment towards prolonged military engagements in the Middle East.

Netanyahu suggested that this conflict could pave the way for a lasting peace in the Middle East, including enhancing ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia. He views the military situation as a catalyst for potential change within Iran itself, encouraging the Iranian populace to instigate governmental change, although he emphasized that the ultimate decision lies with the Iranian people.

(With inputs from agencies.)