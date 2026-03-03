Left Menu

Odisha's Initiative: Ensuring Safety Amid West Asia Conflict

The Odisha government has established a dedicated working group to protect its citizens stranded in conflict-torn West Asia. The initiative, led by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, involves multiple departments to closely monitor and respond to the evolving situation, with Pritish Panda coordinating efforts for the Odia diaspora.

  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to safeguard citizens from the region, the Odisha government has formed a specialized working group. This group is tasked with addressing the plight of individuals stranded due to escalating conflicts in West Asia.

The high-level decision, chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, involves collaboration with various local and national agencies. They are maintaining a vigilant watch on developments to offer timely assistance and are fully prepared for any necessary interventions.

Pritish Panda, an Officer on Special Duty, has been assigned the role of liaison for coordinating efforts with the Odia diaspora. The ongoing geopolitical tensions have led to significant disruptions, with affected airspaces resulting in travelers being stuck across different cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

