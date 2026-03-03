Odisha's Initiative: Ensuring Safety Amid West Asia Conflict

In a decisive move to safeguard citizens from the region, the Odisha government has formed a specialized working group. This group is tasked with addressing the plight of individuals stranded due to escalating conflicts in West Asia.

The high-level decision, chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, involves collaboration with various local and national agencies. They are maintaining a vigilant watch on developments to offer timely assistance and are fully prepared for any necessary interventions.

Pritish Panda, an Officer on Special Duty, has been assigned the role of liaison for coordinating efforts with the Odia diaspora. The ongoing geopolitical tensions have led to significant disruptions, with affected airspaces resulting in travelers being stuck across different cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)