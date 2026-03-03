Legacy of K P Unnikrishnan: A Stalwart of Indian Politics

K P Unnikrishnan, a former Union Minister and influential figure in Indian politics, passed away at 89 while being treated for age-related ailments, his family reported.

Unnikrishnan, elected six times to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara, notably served in the V P Singh Cabinet managing Surface Transport and Communications, overseeing the crucial evacuation of Indians during the Gulf War. His political journey also included periods of association and dissent within the Congress Party.

After beginning his career as a journalist, Unnikrishnan had a longstanding public service record, with notable stints on various parliamentary committees and shifting political affiliations. Educated in Chennai, his early political influences were shaped by the Socialist and Praja Socialist parties, before a long association with the Indian National Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)