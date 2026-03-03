SpiceJet to the Rescue: Special UAE Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

SpiceJet has stepped up to aid passengers stranded in the UAE, as tensions escalate in the Middle East, forcing airspace closures. The airline announced on Tuesday that it would operate four special flights from Fujairah to India, helping travelers reach Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi.

The decision arises amid a conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran, which has affected regional flight operations. Out of the planned flights, two will head to Mumbai, while the others will connect to Delhi and Kochi. SpiceJet is also considering the possibility of offering additional flights if needed.

These special operations are a temporary measure, with SpiceJet planning to resume its regular Fujairah-Delhi and Fujairah-Mumbai flights on March 4, pending further developments and approval by regulatory authorities.