Taiwan Secures LNG Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Taiwan's economy ministry reassures there are no immediate concerns over LNG supplies despite disruptions caused by war against Iran. It is prepared for a prolonged blockade by considering alternative sources such as the U.S. and Australia, and potential collaboration with Japan and South Korea.

Updated: 03-03-2026 09:12 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 09:12 IST
  Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's economy ministry has confidently reported that there are no immediate concerns about short-term LNG supply stability, despite the ongoing conflict with Iran causing disruption. The ministry emphasized its preparedness with long-term contingency plans.

Should Iran instigate an extended blockade, Taiwan stands ready to diversify its supply chain, looking to alternative sources outside the Middle East. Key potential suppliers include the United States and Australia, ensuring a steady energy flow.

Additionally, the ministry indicated possible cooperative endeavors with other LNG purchasers like Japan and South Korea. Such collaborations would aim at mutual assistance, reinforcing regional energy security against geopolitical threats.

