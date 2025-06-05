Left Menu

Progress in US-India Trade Talks: A New Era in Bilateral Relations

Negotiations for a US-India bilateral trade agreement are advancing, with US officials joining talks in New Delhi. Aimed to double trade to USD 500 billion by 2030, discussions focus on tariffs and market access. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal emphasizes ongoing progress amidst significant diplomatic engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brescia | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:19 IST
Progress in US-India Trade Talks: A New Era in Bilateral Relations
The negotiations for the highly anticipated US-India bilateral trade agreement are evidently making significant strides, as confirmed by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. The US trade delegation is currently in New Delhi to conduct talks aimed at finalizing an interim agreement.

Additional US officials are set to arrive on June 6, marking an intensified effort to resolve key sticking points in the proposed trade pact. This visit follows high-level discussions initiated in February by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeting a substantial increase in bilateral trade volumes.

The ongoing negotiations hope to achieve a deal that will more than double the trade figure to reach USD 500 billion by 2030. Noteworthy is India's push for tariff exemptions. As discussions continue, Goyal is simultaneously engaging with Italian counterparts to further bolster India's international trade relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

