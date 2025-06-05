European Markets Steady Amid ECB's Surprise Rate Stance

European stocks experienced a roller-coaster day, ultimately closing slightly higher after the European Central Bank's unexpected comments. President Christine Lagarde articulated a more hawkish stance, suggesting a temporal pause in rate cuts after meeting the 2% inflation target.

This prompted a re-evaluation of market expectations, pushing the STOXX 600 up by 0.2%. While the banking sector rebounded, driven by the likelihood of sustained higher rates, consumer discretionary stocks took a hit, reflecting broader market adjustments.

As industrial metals buoyed the market with rising copper prices, companies like Wise and Bayer saw notable individual stock movements, with Wise planning a U.S. listing shift and Bayer receiving an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.