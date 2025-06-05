Left Menu

European Markets Steady Amid ECB's Surprise Rate Stance

European stocks saw fluctuations as the ECB cut rates by 25 basis points. President Christine Lagarde's comments hinted at future pauses in rate cuts, affecting investor expectations. The STOXX 600 ended up 0.2%, with banking stocks recovering. Consumer discretionary suffered losses amid shifting market sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:16 IST
European stocks experienced a roller-coaster day, ultimately closing slightly higher after the European Central Bank's unexpected comments. President Christine Lagarde articulated a more hawkish stance, suggesting a temporal pause in rate cuts after meeting the 2% inflation target.

This prompted a re-evaluation of market expectations, pushing the STOXX 600 up by 0.2%. While the banking sector rebounded, driven by the likelihood of sustained higher rates, consumer discretionary stocks took a hit, reflecting broader market adjustments.

As industrial metals buoyed the market with rising copper prices, companies like Wise and Bayer saw notable individual stock movements, with Wise planning a U.S. listing shift and Bayer receiving an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.

