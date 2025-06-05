Delta Air Lines Faces Turbulence with Potential Tariffs
Delta Air Lines warns that new tariffs on imported airplanes and parts could disrupt their fleet expansion plans, potentially impacting millions of customers. The airline highlighted that tariffs might have necessitated the cancellation of flights for 10 million customers over recent years had they been enforced.
- United States
Delta Air Lines, a major U.S. airline, has raised alarms over potential new tariffs on imported airplanes and parts, suggesting such measures could force the airline to halt purchases of foreign-made aircraft.
The Atlanta-based carrier, in a communication to the U.S. Commerce Department viewed by Reuters, outlined the severe implications of these tariffs. In 2023 and 2024, Delta received 47 Airbus aircraft from Canada, Germany, and France. The company warned that had these deliveries been thwarted by tariffs, the resulting flight cancellations could have affected 10 million passengers.
The company conveyed that if the Trump administration goes ahead with the proposed tariffs, the airline could face similar disruptions in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
