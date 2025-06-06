Left Menu

Olympics Exemption: Trump's Travel Ban Welcomes Athletes

President Trump's travel ban exemption includes athletes, allowing entry for Olympic participants amid immigrant restrictions. LA28 officials confirm full backing from the administration, ensuring seamless access for athletes and families. The exemption highlights the Administration's commitment to supporting international sporting events.

President Donald Trump's latest travel directive bans citizens from 12 countries from entering the U.S., but exempts athletes, specifically for the upcoming Olympics. LA28 officials expressed confidence on Thursday, asserting that the Games are fully supported by the administration.

The proclamation, signed on Wednesday, is a part of a broader immigration crackdown aiming to protect against threats like 'foreign terrorists.' However, it notably includes a provision allowing athletes and their families to participate freely in the Games, reflecting the federal government's recognition of the event's significance, according to LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover.

Casey Wasserman, chairman of LA28, confirmed strong ties and communication channels with the administration, ensuring that the travel ban will not affect ticket sales or the event's success. This assurance aligns with the administration's ongoing preparations for major events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup, embracing international visitors.

