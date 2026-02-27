Columbia Student's Arrest Spurs Debate on Immigration Tactics

Ellie Aghayeva, a senior at Columbia University, was arrested early Thursday by federal immigration agents. According to her lawyers and an emergency petition, the agents entered her campus residence by claiming they were searching for a 'missing person.'

Aghayeva, an Azerbaijani national on a student visa, was taken to a federal detention center without a warrant, her attorneys stated. The Department of Homeland Security has yet to clarify the grounds for her arrest.

Her case has drawn attention to the controversial tactics used by immigration authorities, as concerns grow over their increasing prevalence under the current administration. Columbia University is offering legal support and reviewing security protocols to protect students' rights.

