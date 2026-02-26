Mandaviya Unveils 15-Day Winter Games Plan for Gulmarg

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has reaffirmed the Government of India’s commitment to transforming Gulmarg into a premier global winter sports hub, announcing an ambitious expansion of the Khelo India Winter Games into a 15-day integrated sporting, tourism and cultural festival beginning in future editions.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the second leg of the 6th Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg, the Minister declared, “The land of Kashmir has immense potential. Gulmarg will be the global hub for winter sports in the coming times.”

Winter Games to Become 15-Day Integrated Festival

In a significant policy announcement, Dr. Mandaviya revealed that the Winter Games in Gulmarg will no longer be confined to a four-day competition format. Instead, they will evolve into a 15-day multi-dimensional winter sports carnival integrating competitive events with tourism, cultural programming and the nationwide Fit India movement.

“Now the Winter Games will not be limited to four days. By integrating tourism, we will organise a 15-day-long Winter Games that will include a Fit India Carnival, cultural programmes and multiple competitions,” he said.

The move aims to position Gulmarg not only as a sporting destination but as a winter tourism powerhouse, aligning sports development with local economic growth, employment generation and global branding. Gulmarg, already known for its world-class skiing slopes and one of the highest gondola lifts in the world, is expected to witness increased international visibility under the expanded format.

900+ Athletes from 25 States Participate

The second leg of the 6th Khelo India Winter Games saw participation from over 900 athletes representing 25 States and Union Territories, reflecting the growing national footprint of winter sports in India.

Events included alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, ski mountaineering and snowboarding, among others. The Games brought together emerging athletes, seasoned coaches and technical officials, strengthening India’s winter sports ecosystem.

The participation surge underscores the impact of the Khelo India programme, which has systematically expanded competitive platforms across age groups and disciplines. Since its launch in 2018, Khelo India has supported thousands of athletes through scholarships, infrastructure development and structured competition pathways.

National Centre of Excellence for J&K

To consolidate Gulmarg’s rise as a winter sports nucleus, Dr. Mandaviya announced the establishment of a National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Jammu & Kashmir. The Centre is expected to enhance high-performance training, scientific support systems, coaching infrastructure and talent identification in winter disciplines.

The proposed NCOE will complement existing Khelo India Centres in the region and provide structured, year-round training for athletes in skiing, snowboarding and allied sports, reducing dependence on overseas training facilities.

From ‘Patharbaji’ to ‘Skiing’: Changing Narrative of the Valley

Highlighting the transformative power of sports, the Minister remarked that the region once associated with unrest is now gaining recognition for winter sports achievements.

“The region, once associated with ‘patharbaji’, is now recognised for ‘skiing’,” he said, noting that after the abrogation of Article 370, sports has gained momentum in the Valley and contributed to youth engagement and positive social transformation.

The Games have also drawn attention to grassroots talent emerging from Jammu & Kashmir, with several athletes from the region competing at national and international levels.

Vision 2036 Olympics, Top Five by 2047

Dr. Mandaviya reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India), highlighting sports as a key pillar of national progress. India has expressed its intent to host the 2036 Olympic Games and aims to rank among the top five sporting nations by 2047, marking 100 years of Independence.

He emphasized that strengthening the sports ecosystem — from grassroots to elite level — is central to achieving these goals.

Expanding the Khelo India Ecosystem

The Minister noted that the Khelo India initiative now spans multiple formats throughout the year, including:

Khelo India Youth Games

Khelo India University Games

Khelo India School Games

Khelo India Winter Games

Khelo India Water Sports

Khelo India Tribal Games

Khelo India North East Games

Khelo India Beach Games

This year-round calendar ensures continuous competition exposure, talent scouting and athlete development across regions and disciplines.

Athlete-Centric Khelo Bharat Niti

Dr. Mandaviya also highlighted the recently announced Khelo Bharat Niti, describing it as an athlete-centric national sports policy designed to address infrastructure gaps, improve governance standards, enhance scientific training support and create sustainable career pathways for athletes.

The policy is aimed at aligning India’s sports ecosystem with global benchmarks while ensuring inclusivity and equal opportunity for youth across urban and rural India.

With the expansion of the Winter Games into a 15-day integrated sporting festival and the establishment of a National Centre of Excellence, Gulmarg is poised to emerge as India’s flagship winter sports destination — reinforcing the Centre’s long-term strategy to combine sports excellence, tourism growth and youth empowerment under a unified national vision.