British Immigration Officers Plead Not Guilty in Misconduct and Theft Case

Five British immigration officers have pleaded not guilty to charges including misconduct in public office and conspiracy to steal from migrants arriving on small boats. The officers, accused of crimes between August 2021 and November 2022, were named as John Bernthal, Ben Edwardes, Lee-Ann Evanson, Besmir Matera, and Jack Mitchell.

A sixth defendant, David Grundy, joined them in entering not guilty pleas at Southwark Crown Court. They also face charges of money laundering. Matera faces additional charges involving deception and possession of false identity documents. The alleged offenses have captured public and political attention in the UK.

The accused, all of whom worked on Britain's south coast, are linked to messages suggesting a conspiracy to steal from migrants, as revealed by prosecutor Lyndon Harris. This case has emerged against a backdrop of rising anti-immigration sentiment, reflected in Nigel Farage's Reform UK party gaining momentum in polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)