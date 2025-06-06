Night Attack on Kyiv: Casualties Reported
A Russian airstrike on Kyiv resulted in one death and 20 injuries. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported the incident, highlighting that 16 out of the 20 injured individuals required hospitalization. The attack has heightened tensions in the already beleaguered Ukrainian capital.
Kyiv | Updated: 06-06-2025 08:48 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A grave escalation in the conflict unfolded as a Russian airstrike struck Kyiv, claiming the life of one person and injuring 20 others. The incident was reported by Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko on Friday.
In a message shared on social media platform Telegram, Mayor Klitschko provided details of the aftermath, noting that 16 of the injured were hospitalized.
This strike marks another instance in the ongoing series of attacks affecting the Ukrainian capital, intensifying an already tense situation.
