Left Menu

Night Attack on Kyiv: Casualties Reported

A Russian airstrike on Kyiv resulted in one death and 20 injuries. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported the incident, highlighting that 16 out of the 20 injured individuals required hospitalization. The attack has heightened tensions in the already beleaguered Ukrainian capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 06-06-2025 08:48 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 08:48 IST
Night Attack on Kyiv: Casualties Reported
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A grave escalation in the conflict unfolded as a Russian airstrike struck Kyiv, claiming the life of one person and injuring 20 others. The incident was reported by Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko on Friday.

In a message shared on social media platform Telegram, Mayor Klitschko provided details of the aftermath, noting that 16 of the injured were hospitalized.

This strike marks another instance in the ongoing series of attacks affecting the Ukrainian capital, intensifying an already tense situation.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025