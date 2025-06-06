Left Menu

India's Investment Appeal: A Beacon of Economic Maturity

India continues to attract strong foreign direct investments, despite fluctuating net FDI inflows and lowered foreign portfolio investments. With rising repatriations and a stable current account deficit, the country's external sector remains resilient. India's robust trade, strong services exports, and foreign exchange reserves highlight its economic maturity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 11:23 IST
India's Investment Appeal: A Beacon of Economic Maturity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India stands out as a prime investment destination, even amidst economic flux, as highlighted by Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra's recent remarks. Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows surged by 14% in 2024-25, reaching USD 81 billion compared to the previous year, despite net FDI inflows experiencing a notable drop.

Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) experienced a decline, plummeting to USD 1.7 billion as investors capitalized on equity profits. Governor Malhotra attributed the moderation in net FDI to increased repatriation and net outward FDI, while applauding the 14% increase in gross FDI as evidence of India's enduring investment appeal.

As of late May 2025, India's foreign exchange reserves stood robust, covering over 11 months of goods imports. The resilience of India's external sector is underscored by its ability to counterbalance trade deficits through net services and remittance surpluses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025