Chiku Mobility: Revolutionizing Transport Dynamics in India

Chiku Mobility India Pvt. Ltd. is set to launch a bike rental service in Varanasi and Lucknow by December 2025. Neha Singh, Managing Director, shared insights into their journey from starting as a car rental service in 2018 to becoming a well-known cab provider in India, emphasizing expansion, personalization, and feedback-driven development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 06-06-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Chiku Mobility India Pvt. Ltd. is making strides in the transportation sector with plans to launch a bike rental service in Varanasi and Lucknow by December 2025. The move is aimed at fulfilling the growing demand for cost-effective transport solutions in India's Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Neha Singh, Managing Director of Chiku Cab, shared her entrepreneurial journey at a recent press conference in Varanasi. Despite the saturated car rental market in 2018, Singh navigated challenges such as manpower issues with determination, ultimately establishing Chiku Cab as a prominent car rental service with 6 to 7 lakh customers across 250 cities in India.

Beyond cabs, the company offers services like tempo traveller and permanent driver services. Focused on personalization and customization, Chiku Mobility adapts to customer feedback and technological shifts to maintain relevance. Singh emphasized the role of women in entrepreneurship, encouraging women professionals to seize opportunities and excel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

