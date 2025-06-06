Chiku Mobility: Revolutionizing Transport Dynamics in India

Chiku Mobility India Pvt. Ltd. is making strides in the transportation sector with plans to launch a bike rental service in Varanasi and Lucknow by December 2025. The move is aimed at fulfilling the growing demand for cost-effective transport solutions in India's Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Neha Singh, Managing Director of Chiku Cab, shared her entrepreneurial journey at a recent press conference in Varanasi. Despite the saturated car rental market in 2018, Singh navigated challenges such as manpower issues with determination, ultimately establishing Chiku Cab as a prominent car rental service with 6 to 7 lakh customers across 250 cities in India.

Beyond cabs, the company offers services like tempo traveller and permanent driver services. Focused on personalization and customization, Chiku Mobility adapts to customer feedback and technological shifts to maintain relevance. Singh emphasized the role of women in entrepreneurship, encouraging women professionals to seize opportunities and excel.

(With inputs from agencies.)