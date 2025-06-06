Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday marked a significant milestone in India's transport infrastructure by inaugurating the world's highest railway bridge over the serene Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir. The monumental Chenab bridge, a technological marvel, was a massive undertaking, completed over more than eight years at a cost of Rs 1,486 crore.

In a move showcasing India's engineering capabilities, Modi also inaugurated the country's first cable-stayed rail bridge over the Anji river. The Prime Minister was personally involved, taking a walk across the Chenab bridge while proudly holding aloft the Indian tricolour.

Before the grand ceremony, Modi made his journey to the site aboard a rail engine coach. Accompanying him during the prestigious event were prominent figures such as Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.