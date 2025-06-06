Navigating Uncertainty: The American Job Market Amidst Trump's Policies

The American job market appears to be slowing down, influenced by ongoing trade disputes and reductions in the federal workforce under President Donald Trump's administration.

The Labour Department's latest figures indicate a modest yet reduced hiring rate, with 130,000 new jobs added in contrast to 177,000 in April. While unemployment remains low, economists fear the impact of tariffs and restrictive immigration on the economy's long-term health.

Despite mixed signals, including rising job openings and increased layoffs, experts warn of potential recession risks as the effects of these policies unfold. The future stability of America's job market remains a pressing concern for analysts and policymakers alike.