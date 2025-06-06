Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Before Key U.S. Jobs Data

Euro zone bond yields eased off as markets awaited crucial U.S. jobs data, following a steep rise prompted by a message from the European Central Bank suggesting an impending halt to its rate-cutting regimen.

On Thursday, the ECB adjusted its deposit rate downward by 25 basis points to 2%, which aligned with market forecasts but dimmed hopes for further reductions. ECB President Christine Lagarde indicated a potential pause in the easing cycle, describing the current state as being in a "good place".

The financial community is closely watching upcoming data releases, with particular attention to U.S. payroll figures, euro zone economic growth, and retail sales, as they seek insights into consumer confidence and growth drivers amid challenging global conditions triggered by trade disputes.