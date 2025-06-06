RBI's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost for Economic Growth Amid Global Challenges

In a decisive move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced the benchmark interest rate by a 'bold' 50 basis points. Industry insiders suggest that this will lead to decreased interest rates and improved credit access for borrowers, potentially bolstering economic growth amid current global challenges.

Despite this proactive step, the RBI's shift to a neutral stance from an accommodative approach suggests that the central bank will now pause to assess the full transmission effects of these cuts. This decision marks the RBI's third consecutive rate cut, lowering the interest rate to 5.5 percent.

The central bank also reduced the cash reserve ratio by 100 basis points, releasing significant liquidity into the banking system to facilitate lending. Economic leaders believe this move will support consumption and stimulate demand, setting the stage for a robust credit cycle in the coming fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)