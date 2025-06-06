Left Menu

U.S. Jobs Data in Focus: London Stocks Hold Steady Amid Trade Tensions

London shares stayed nearly flat in anticipation of significant U.S. employment data. Blue-chip FTSE 100 saw minor gains, while tariff talks and trade tensions impacted markets. Homebuilders led sector gains, but metal miners declined. British business displays resilience as GDP growth picks up, despite trade challenges.

London shares remained relatively stable on Friday as investors took a cautious approach, awaiting the release of key U.S. employment figures.

As of mid-morning trading, the FTSE 100 nudged up by 0.05%, marking its fourth consecutive week of growth. Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 rose by 0.03%, set for its second weekly advance. With the U.S. non-farm payrolls report on the horizon, markets are poised to react to its indications on President Trump's trade policies and the Federal Reserve's next moves.

This comes in the wake of Trump doubling tariffs on steel and aluminum, although the UK received a trade exemption. In stock market movements, homebuilders and life insurers experienced upticks, while industrial metal miners and the aerospace sector saw declines. The UK economy shows signs of recovery, evidenced by positive business surveys and a GDP increase, as analysts await further economic data.

