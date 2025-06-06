India's Forex Reserves Dip Amid Global Economic Uncertainties
India's forex reserves decreased by USD 1.237 billion to USD 691.485 billion as of May 30, according to the RBI. This decline follows a significant increase in the previous week. Despite the drop, the reserves remain robust, capable of covering over 11 months of imports and 96% of external debt.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 17:17 IST
- Country:
- India
India's foreign exchange reserves saw a drop of USD 1.237 billion, standing at USD 691.485 billion as of the week ending May 30, as reported by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.
This comes after a notable upsurge of USD 6.992 billion in the previous week, bringing the reserves to USD 692.721 billion. The reserves had peaked at USD 704.885 billion in late September 2024.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasized that the reserves, albeit lowering, are sufficient to cover over 11 months of import goods and handle roughly 96% of external debt outstanding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Asian Markets Tumble Amid Rising Treasury Yields and US Debt Concerns
IMF Urges France to Tighten Belt Amid Rising Debt Concerns
U.S. Stock Markets React to Debt Worries Amid Trump's Tax Bill Uncertainty
Debt-for-Nature Deals at Risk Amid U.S. Policy Shifts
SARS Accelerates Debt Collection and Tech Use to Meet R1.986 Trillion Target