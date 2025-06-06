Dollar Dips Amid Economic Fragility and Trade Tensions

The dollar experienced a downturn this week, driven by signs of economic weakness in the U.S. and stalled trade negotiations. As the nation braces for a significant jobs report, fears mount over the impact of President Trump's tariffs, casting doubt on the economy's trajectory.

Economists forecast a drop in job growth for May due to tariff-related burdens, potentially complicating Federal Reserve policies. Analysts are closely monitoring wage growth data, which could shift expectations of interest rate adjustments. The current inflation trajectory has heightened speculation about future rate cuts.

Currencies across the globe, including the yen and Swiss franc, have seen fluctuations as traders respond to mixed signals. Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin showed resilience amid ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions. With trade uncertainties looming, markets remain on edge awaiting further developments.

