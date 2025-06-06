Exploring Prospects: World Bank's Visit to Tripura's Agarwood Hub

A World Bank team, spearheaded by consultant Dan Altrell, visited North Tripura's Kadamtala region on Friday to assess the condition and prospects of its burgeoning agarwood industry. Their visit aimed to explore ways the institution might assist this promising sector.

The delegation, including consultants Erick Z Soruco and Sushanta Paul, met with local growers and senior forest department officials to understand the operational dynamics and challenges facing the agarwood industries concentrated in this region.

Currently, the agar products, notably oil and chips, find significant demand in West Asian markets. Yet, North Tripura's agarwood industry, largely centered in Kadamtala, continues to seek further value addition. The operational Agar Policy since 2021 aims to harness this potential towards economic transformation.