Exploring Prospects: World Bank's Visit to Tripura's Agarwood Hub
A World Bank team visited Kadamtala in North Tripura to assess the agarwood sector's potential. Led by consultant Dan Altrell, the team engaged with local growers and forest officials to explore possible aid avenues. Kadamtala is a hub for agarwood activities, producing sought-after agar oil and chips.
- Country:
- India
A World Bank team, spearheaded by consultant Dan Altrell, visited North Tripura's Kadamtala region on Friday to assess the condition and prospects of its burgeoning agarwood industry. Their visit aimed to explore ways the institution might assist this promising sector.
The delegation, including consultants Erick Z Soruco and Sushanta Paul, met with local growers and senior forest department officials to understand the operational dynamics and challenges facing the agarwood industries concentrated in this region.
Currently, the agar products, notably oil and chips, find significant demand in West Asian markets. Yet, North Tripura's agarwood industry, largely centered in Kadamtala, continues to seek further value addition. The operational Agar Policy since 2021 aims to harness this potential towards economic transformation.
ALSO READ
SBC Exports to Launch IPO for Travel Arm Mauji Trip
Australian Exporters Eye Competitive Edge in China Amid U.S. Tariffs
India's Engineering Exports Surge: A Positive Turn in April
Turkey Boosts Energy Cooperation with Syria Through Gas Export
Gokaldas Exports Sees Double-Digit Growth Amid Strategic Acquisitions