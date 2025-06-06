Transforming Visakhapatnam: The Vision of an Economic Powerhouse

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled an ambitious vision to transform Visakhapatnam into a significant economic hub over the next seven years. At the heart of his plan is the creation of a 'Visakha Economic Region', comprising eight districts, expected to generate economic activity valued at USD 120 billion by 2032.

The Chief Minister has instructed officials to prioritize the development of projects across the region's vast 36,000 sq km area, home to 15.5 million people. This region, which currently contributes USD 49 billion to the state economy, is projected to create 24 lakh jobs by 2032, becoming a vital growth engine for Andhra Pradesh.

In a meeting with NITI Aayog officials, Naidu detailed plans for infrastructure development, including six ports, seven manufacturing nodes, and 12 tourist hubs, alongside a shift towards renewable energy. The state plans to invest in solar, wind, and green hydrogen as part of its energy transition, already securing investments worth Rs 5.78 lakh crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)