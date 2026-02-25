Zelestra India Transforms into Resolven: A New Era for Renewable Energy
Zelestra India has rebranded as Resolven, signaling a strategic shift toward a multi-gigawatt renewable energy platform in India. Supported by EQT, Resolven focuses on execution excellence and infrastructure readiness, aiming to deliver complex projects and expand a 5.5 GW pipeline over the next two years.
Zelestra India announced its transformation to Resolven, underlining a new strategic direction toward being a multi-gigawatt renewable energy player in India.
The rebranding, backed by global investment firm EQT, emphasizes execution discipline and operational excellence as the company plans to undertake over 1.5 GW of projects annually.
Resolven's ambitious strategy involves a $1.2 billion investment by 2028, prioritizing project execution and infrastructure readiness to support India's energy transition.
