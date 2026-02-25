Zelestra India Transforms into Resolven: A New Era for Renewable Energy

Zelestra India announced its transformation to Resolven, underlining a new strategic direction toward being a multi-gigawatt renewable energy player in India.

The rebranding, backed by global investment firm EQT, emphasizes execution discipline and operational excellence as the company plans to undertake over 1.5 GW of projects annually.

Resolven's ambitious strategy involves a $1.2 billion investment by 2028, prioritizing project execution and infrastructure readiness to support India's energy transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)