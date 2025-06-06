Left Menu

India-Denmark Forge Green Maritime Partnership with New Excellence Center

India and Denmark have strengthened their maritime partnership by establishing the Centre of Excellence in Green Shipping in India. The collaboration aims to enhance maritime activities' quality and efficiency while promoting a green transition. A Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2024 underlines the commitment to sustainable maritime practices.

Updated: 06-06-2025 18:36 IST
India-Denmark Forge Green Maritime Partnership with New Excellence Center
Image Credit: ANI
  • Denmark

In a significant move towards sustainable maritime practices, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal met with Morten Bodskov, Denmark's Minister of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs. The bilateral meeting, held on Friday, concluded with the decision to establish the Centre of Excellence in Green Shipping in India, marking a new milestone in Indo-Danish maritime collaboration.

The leaders signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at improving maritime activities' efficiency while fostering green transitions within the sector. It's the latest demonstration of the robust Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark, mutually agreed upon by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen.

Key initiatives within the partnership include developing domestic and international green shipping corridors. The ministers emphasized the importance of digital transformations in line with India's Maritime Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, with shared technological innovations such as blockchain and automation aligning with these goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

