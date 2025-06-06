India-Denmark Forge Green Maritime Partnership with New Excellence Center

In a significant move towards sustainable maritime practices, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal met with Morten Bodskov, Denmark's Minister of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs. The bilateral meeting, held on Friday, concluded with the decision to establish the Centre of Excellence in Green Shipping in India, marking a new milestone in Indo-Danish maritime collaboration.

The leaders signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at improving maritime activities' efficiency while fostering green transitions within the sector. It's the latest demonstration of the robust Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark, mutually agreed upon by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen.

Key initiatives within the partnership include developing domestic and international green shipping corridors. The ministers emphasized the importance of digital transformations in line with India's Maritime Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, with shared technological innovations such as blockchain and automation aligning with these goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)