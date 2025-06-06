Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Seoni-Katangi Highway Claims Three Lives

Three individuals lost their lives in a tragic accident on the Seoni-Katangi highway when their motorcycle was struck by a speeding vegetable-laden autorickshaw. The incident occurred at noon and the autorickshaw driver fled the scene. Police are actively pursuing the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoni | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating incident, three people died on Friday after their motorcycle was struck by a speeding autorickshaw laden with vegetables in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, according to police.

The accident unfolded around noon on the Seoni-Katangi state highway, said Ashish Khobragade, the officer in charge of Ari police station.

The victims, identified as Avinash Bhalavi (35), Arvind Bhalekar (26), and Rohit Kumre (23), died at the scene as they traveled to Seoni town. The autorickshaw driver fled, prompting authorities to begin a manhunt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

