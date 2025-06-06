Left Menu

Canada's Unemployment Rate Peaks, Despite Stable Employment Growth

Canada's unemployment rate in May rose to its highest level in nearly nine years, reaching 7%. Despite a slight employment increase and stable conditions, U.S. tariffs impact negatively. Economists watch for further impacts, given the potential for rate cuts. Full-time jobs grew, but part-time employment declined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:43 IST
Canada's unemployment rate experienced a significant uptick in May, reaching its highest level in nearly nine years, as official data revealed 1.6 million jobless citizens. Statistics Canada indicated the unemployment rate stood at 7%, rising from April's 6.9% figure, marking a sustained upward trend.

Economists had projected this rise, attributing it to U.S. tariffs. However, amid flat employment growth, the labor market remains stable, without significant layoffs. Encouragingly, the economy added 8,800 jobs overall, although this growth was marginal compared to the burgeoning population.

Adding to the complexity, the Canadian dollar held steady, gaining slightly against the U.S. dollar, while bond yields edged higher. Analysts continue to assess the tariff impact, especially in the automotive and metals sectors, as full-time positions grew significantly, countering part-time job losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

