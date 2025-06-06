Left Menu

U.S. Job Growth Slows Amid Tariff Uncertainty

U.S. job growth slowed in May as import tariff uncertainties loom. Despite solid wage increases, labor market momentum ebbed, with significant job revisions for March and April. While unemployment held steady at 4.2%, labor force participation dropped, indicating diminished confidence. Employment gains were centered in healthcare, hindered by federal job cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:47 IST
U.S. Job Growth Slows Amid Tariff Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. job growth experienced a slowdown in May, influenced by uncertainties surrounding import tariffs under the Trump administration. Solid wage growth persists, potentially allowing the Federal Reserve to delay interest rate cuts, while labor market momentum declined, as reported by the Labor Department on Friday.

The unemployment rate remained stable at 4.2% as 625,000 individuals exited the labor force, indicating a lack of confidence in the job market. Survey data suggests consumer optimism regarding job prospects is waning, with businesses impeded by tariff policy inconsistency. Conservative opposition to Trump's economic policies adds further uncertainty.

In May, nonfarm payrolls increased by 139,000, with significant job gains in healthcare and hospitality sectors. Federal government payrolls fell by 22,000 due to ongoing federal job cut campaigns. Despite challenges, hourly earnings rose by 0.4%, reflecting businesses' efforts to retain workers amid economic headwinds.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025