Left Menu

Tragic Teen Crash Claims Two Lives in Nagpur

Two teenagers, Nitin Katre and Komal Yadav, lost their lives in a tragic motorcycle accident in Nagpur. The crash occurred near Dnyaneshwar Nagar Gate when their bike collided with a pickup truck. Both were reportedly not wearing helmets, and the truck driver fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:01 IST
Tragic Teen Crash Claims Two Lives in Nagpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that unfolded early Friday morning, Nagpur witnessed the untimely demise of two teenage boys in a road accident. Identified as Nitin Rajendra Katre, aged 18, and Komal Bhagwati Yadav, aged 17, the boys met with an accident on their motorcycle near Dnyaneshwar Nagar Gate.

The mishap occurred at around 12:45 am on the Manewada-Tukdoji Putala Road, according to a police official from Ajni police station. It was reported that the duo was riding without helmets at the time of the collision with a pickup vehicle.

The pickup truck driver fled following the collision. Police efforts are currently underway to apprehend the driver responsible for the accident.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025