Tragic Teen Crash Claims Two Lives in Nagpur
Two teenagers, Nitin Katre and Komal Yadav, lost their lives in a tragic motorcycle accident in Nagpur. The crash occurred near Dnyaneshwar Nagar Gate when their bike collided with a pickup truck. Both were reportedly not wearing helmets, and the truck driver fled the scene.
In a tragic incident that unfolded early Friday morning, Nagpur witnessed the untimely demise of two teenage boys in a road accident. Identified as Nitin Rajendra Katre, aged 18, and Komal Bhagwati Yadav, aged 17, the boys met with an accident on their motorcycle near Dnyaneshwar Nagar Gate.
The mishap occurred at around 12:45 am on the Manewada-Tukdoji Putala Road, according to a police official from Ajni police station. It was reported that the duo was riding without helmets at the time of the collision with a pickup vehicle.
The pickup truck driver fled following the collision. Police efforts are currently underway to apprehend the driver responsible for the accident.
