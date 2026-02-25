Delivery Executive Attempts Self-Immolation Over Seized Motorcycle
A delivery executive named Akshay Kashyap allegedly tried to self-immolate outside a police station after his motorcycle was seized. He sustained burns but is out of danger. The incident stemmed from an unending ordeal to retrieve his motorcycle, sparking an official inquiry.
In Gangapur, a dramatic incident unfolded as a 32-year-old delivery executive, Akshay Kashyap, allegedly attempted self-immolation outside a police station. The distressing act followed the seizure of Kashyap's motorcycle by police officials.
Kashyap, hindered in his delivery work due to the seizure, sustained burns on his upper body but remains out of danger according to hospital reports. He allegedly poured petrol and set himself ablaze outside the police station premises at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday.
An inquiry has been launched as police officials reiterate that the motorcycle would be released shortly. Additional Superintendent of Police (City), Manush Pareek, confirmed that appropriate action will be taken against responsible personnel pending the inquiry's outcome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
