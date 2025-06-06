Left Menu

Unleashing Water for Growth: Naidu's Plan for Andhra Pradesh's Delta

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to release water to the Krishna-Godavari delta and advance crop planning to mitigate cyclonic damage. By promoting scientific water management and fast-tracking canal projects, Naidu aims to achieve continuous farming practices and enhance farmer resilience against extreme weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:17 IST
Water
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday emphasized the urgency of releasing water to the Krishna-Godavari delta. His directive aims to initiate early crop planning to avoid potential cyclonic damage, promising farmers three harvests a year through scientific water management.

In a review meeting at the Secretariat, Naidu stressed the need for sustainable water resource management. He instructed that water from groundwater and reservoirs be used to ensure year-round cultivation. The chief minister also urged the fast-tracking of various infrastructural projects, including the widening of the Handri-Neeva main canal and the completion of Veligonda Stage 1 by June 2026 with central funding.

Naidu announced the immediate desilting of the Budameru river and emphasized that water management must support drought-prone years. Meanwhile, tenders for the Polavaram-Banakacherla link project will be called by June. Current progress on the Polavaram project stands at 81.70 per cent, with funding plans involving central assistance and external-aided project loans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

