Uncertain Times: The Slowdown of U.S. Job Growth Amid Tariffs and Immigration Policies

The U.S. witnessed a slowdown in job creation this May, rattling economic observers. While wage growth remained robust, uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration's fluctuating tariff and immigration policies has cast a shadow on business planning and hiring.

The Labor Department's report noted a revision in March and April's job numbers, reflecting 95,000 fewer positions than earlier anticipated. Despite a stagnant unemployment rate at 4.2%, the drop in labor force participation suggests a growing disquiet among job seekers.

While sectors like healthcare showed considerable employment gains, federal job cuts and manufacturing losses underline an uneven job market. The Federal Reserve's next moves come under scrutiny as signs of broader economic impact linger with the continuing policy uncertainties.

