Historic Rail Ride: Kashmir's Connectivity to the Nation

Kashmir celebrated enhanced connectivity as Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rode from Katra to Srinagar in a Self-Propelled Inspection Car. This followed Prime Minister Modi's inauguration of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link. Sinha reviewed the safety and expressed pride in the all-weather link.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra | Updated: 06-06-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 23:52 IST
Kashmir marked a historic moment with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw riding a Self-Propelled Inspection Car from Katra to Srinagar, heralding a new era in connectivity. This significant journey came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link, bridging Kashmir with the nation.

During the ride, Sinha carried out thorough inspections of tunnels and bridges along the route, ensuring the safety and security measures were up to standard. His dedication underscores the importance of safe transit for the newly connected railway network.

Expressing contentment, Sinha interacted with pilots and railway officials, sharing his pride in the Kashmir Valley's all-weather railway connectivity with the rest of India, a landmark achievement in enhancing regional transport infrastructure.

