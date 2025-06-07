US-China Trade Talks Set to Resume in London Amid Tariff Standoff

In a new bid to resolve ongoing trade tensions, senior US administration officials are preparing to meet a Chinese delegation in London for another round of negotiations. President Donald Trump, announcing the talks, sees them as critical in easing tariffs and enhancing global supply chains, particularly concerning rare earth minerals.

The announcement follows a phone conversation between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, which Trump described as 'very positive.' The leaders discussed ways to break the deadlock over contentious tariffs and secure more stable global supplies, amid growing economic anxieties.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will lead the discussions for the US side. 'The meeting should go very well,' Trump stated confidently on his social media platform on Friday afternoon, as the world watches closely for any progress.