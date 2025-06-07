JK Cement Strengthens Roots in Jammu & Kashmir with Saifco Cements Alliance

JK Cement Ltd., a prominent Indian cement manufacturer, announced a strategic expansion into Jammu & Kashmir by acquiring a 60% stake in Saifco Cements Pvt. Ltd. This move makes JK Cement the first major manufacturer to invest directly in the region, with a strong focus on infrastructure and employment growth.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone for JK Cement, aligning with the government's vision for robust regional development. The partnership aims to enhance local production capacity and generate substantial employment opportunities, thereby empowering local communities in the area.

JK Cement plans to implement sustainable industrial practices to reduce its carbon footprint in Jammu & Kashmir. The collaboration is expected to capitalize on the region's untapped potential, ensuring benefits for local communities and promoting further investments in the state.