Revitalizing Bastar: Chhattisgarh's Bold Irrigation Plan

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai discussed two critical irrigation projects with PM Narendra Modi, seeking approval to improve Bastar's development amidst diminishing Naxalite activity. The projects aim to enhance irrigation in 7 lakh hectares, ensuring water availability, generating power, and boosting local employment through national project status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 07-06-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 16:49 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to discuss two significant irrigation projects aimed at advancing development in the Bastar region. Sai emphasized the importance of these projects, Bodhghat and Indravati-Mahanadi interlinking, which seek national project status.

The projects are vital for the Bastar division, historically challenged by Naxalite presence, affecting agricultural progress. The proposed initiatives promise to irrigate 7 lakh hectares, generate 125 MW of electricity, and create additional jobs, significantly transforming the region's socio-economic landscape, said the Chief Minister.

With a cost estimate of Rs 49,000 crore, the projects propose extensive irrigation, drinking water supply, and fish production. The Chief Minister expressed optimism about the PM's assurance to consider the projects, heralding a potential wave of development and new opportunities in Bastar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

