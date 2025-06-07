Safety Concerns Rise as Electric Buses Burst into Flames

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched a comprehensive third-party audit after two electric buses, part of its transport undertaking, caught fire on June 4. This move comes as a response to rising safety concerns and demands for accountability from all involved agencies.

The first fire incident occurred at the Ghansoli depot early in the morning, damaging three additional buses parked nearby. Hours later, another e-bus caught fire at the Marol bus stand in Mumbai. Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit in the battery pack, possibly due to Internal Resistance (IR) failure, was the cause of these blazes.

NMMC has engaged the Central Institute of Road Transport to conduct an audit of all buses in their fleet, which includes 30 JBM-manufactured electric air-conditioned units. Commissioner Kailas Shinde has been vocal in his demand for accountability, and agencies have been given seven days to submit their reports on the incidents.